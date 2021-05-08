Jimmy Mitchell and family celebrated his 88th birthday with a hamburger cookout Saturday, May 1. Those attending were his brother Bill Mitchell, cousin Jerry Lewis of Waco and all five of his children and wife. According to his family, he enjoyed the day "talking history" with his brother and cousin.
Mitchell turns 88
- Courtesy photos
