If you have found yourself looking in the mirror and thinking about the pandemics effect on your waistline, make a trip to The Annual Henderson County Health & Beauty Fair from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Texan will be full of vendors selling various merchandise, demos and classes offered by various trainers all day, classes included with your entry. There will also be a Botox booth and LED teeth whitening. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 13, and the under two crowd is free.
Kori Miller, owner of Miller Athletics, is the event coordinator. She has been a trainer for 17 years and also serves the community as a life coach and nutrition counselor. Miller hopes to help bring some revenue back to the community lost from COVID-19 and let people know that Henderson County is full of hidden resources and cool places to go.
“People are going to Tyler and Dallas, we want them to know about all of the things we have right here,” Miller said.
This is a family friendly event that will offer health, wellness, fitness, salons, spas, healthy snacks and a lot of self care.
“The more you take care of yourself, the happier and healthier you are,” Miller said.
The event is set to be an empowering and inclusive day. In spite of owning her own business and working with Athens 24/7 Family Fitness, Miller said it was important to offer a variety of other trainers and gyms. People need different personalities and training styles, and this event will offer the entire spectrum.
“We are a family and are very big on empowerment and positivity,” she said. “We want to help people reach whatever goals they are trying to achieve.”
Miller was born and raised in Athens. She always had a fascination with athletics and the effects physical fitness had on a persons entire being. Starting as a youth athlete she later became a soccer coach.
When she started building her business, she wanted it to be at home. Shortly after starting her first boot camp Miller realized that this is about more than strengthening the body. Exercise has an impact on mental state, day to day activities and offers a healthy outlet, but it wasn’t until one special client that she saw the true difference a life coach and trainer could make.
“The fitness was my initial focus, but I got a client who was an Army vet, he came to me when I first started my boot camp,” she said. “He battled PTSD and became a second father to me. One day he called me from the couch with a gun beside him. I realized at that point the impact I can make is so much bigger than physical.”
He made it through that fateful evening and went on to live and become one of her biggest supporters. He has since passed away due to illness.
“People battle things not everyone sees,” Miller said. “We try to see that and help on those levels.
Miller believes the more you work out, the better you feel. Science backs her claims. The human body releases feel good chemicals during exercise called endorphins during workouts leading to a happier and more euphoric state of mind.
If you could use a pick me up, visit the expo to learn about all of the options Henderson County has available.
If you would like to learn more about Miller Athletics, find them on Facebook or the web at www.miller-athletics.com
