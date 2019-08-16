Mina Mae Cliver is celebrating her 100th birthday August 16. When you meet Mina Mae she looks and acts young and spry. Full of a gentle spirit, she is one of those people you know are so unique and special. Everyone who knows her seems to agree.
Born in Eustace to TM and Florence Goodell in 1919, Mina was one of six brothers and sisters. Two of the children later passed away. TM was a farmer which carried the family to various places including Phalba, Snyder and Roswell, N.M. They only lasted two weeks in Roswell, not because of aliens, but due to Polio. The outbreak was so bad children were not permitted in town and Florence wasn’t living anywhere her kids couldn’t go with her.
They eventually ended up in Athens where she graduated high school in 1938. After graduation Mina Mae started working for Newbill Service station where she did the books.
In 1940 she wanted to go to the movies, which used to be located across from Moon’s where her brother was hanging out. It was at Moon’s she met a young George Carroll who decided to invite himself to the show with her. Nothing came of it until he started attending West Athens Baptist Church and they started dating.
He gave her an engagement ring on Christmas day 1940 and they married in on April 5, 1941, at the preachers house with a friend as a witness. George later became a lineman for TP&L.
The couple had 4 children twin boys and 2 girls. Jimmie and Freddie, Cissy and Judy. They were also blessed with 10 grandkids, 18 great grandkids and one great great grandchild.
Her husband passed away in 1982, and she remarried in 1985 to AE Cliver (jr). They were married around 20 years.
Mina loves to garden, she was an avid quilter and one heck of a cook according to daughter Cissy. After doing some intense yard work she finally decided in her 90s that she had enough maintaining the home she and her husband had built and moved in with her daughter Cissy who built a space just for her. She still enjoys cooking and does most of it. Her son in law built her a raised bed garden so she could continue to enjoy her hobbies.
She is the most delightful person, such a sharp memory, she has many friends and is a devout member of her church.
Happy Birthday Mina Mae Cliver!
