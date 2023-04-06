The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society’s Spring Style Show is going to be bigger than ever from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, so that they can Save the Bees with the proceeds from the event.
The Arboretum’s Bee Habitat will be updated with these proceeds by adding 3 to 4 new hives, as well as furthering the educational portion, so that they can better serve the school field trips and visitors they have.
This year’s style show will feature over ten boutiques with multiple looks each. There will also be raffles and door prizes. 6 Forks Farm will be catering brunch with mimosas available for purchase.
Tickets are $50 each and sponsorships are available with varying levels from in-kind donations to the Queen Bee level which includes your name on a plaque at the new bee habitat and other benefits at the event, including drink tickets.
For Style Show reservations or sponsorship information, contact 903-675-5630 or visit the Arboretum at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.