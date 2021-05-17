The Edwin A. Blue and Janice Owen Miller Charitable fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler will be accepting grant applications now through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
“Mrs. Miller was a generous benefactor, giving both her time and her resources to many groups and worthy causes in and around Athens,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation. “The fund was established when Mrs. Miller passed away in 2007. This fund continues to fulfill her charitable objectives by annually considering the current needs of several of her favorite Henderson County charities and scanning the community for other new charitable opportunities.”
ETCF seeks strong projects based on good ideas and compelling needs which have the potential to improve the Henderson County community and the lives of its people. Applicants are limited to non-profits with 501(c)(3) status or governmental entities providing services in Henderson County. Grant requests for support in the areas of education, health, human services, environment, and the arts are welcome. Individual grant request should be limited to a maximum of $15,000 per project.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, requests for general operating expenses, including salary, are welcome. Funding requests to support new projects and programs or expand existing ones are also eligible. Organizations should submit only one application, either general support or programmatic.
A grant committee composed of representatives of Henderson County will review all grant applications. Grant awards will be announced in July. Applications must be submitted electronically and can be found at etcf.org/nonprofits/grants/
East Texas East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The Foundation distributed $9.2 million in grants in 2020 and currently manages over $124 million in over 400 unique charitable funds which support non-profit organizations and student scholarships. The Foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $108 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Philanthropy builds community and changes lives. East Texas Communities Foundation supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals.
