Thanksgiving weather can be cold turkey or warm and wonderful in East Texas, but the forecast for 2020 calls for a little above normal temperatures and cloudy skies.
Locally, The National Weather Service expects a sunny day Wednesday for any last minute runs for pie shells or cranberry sauce. The high should reach about 65.
The forecast calls for a Thanksgiving high for Athens of about 72 degrees, a 20% chance of rain and breezes of about eight miles per hour.
The period Thanksgiving night, into Friday morning could produce a few scattered showers, nothing severe, but maybe a little thunder., If you’re one of those who likes to hit the stores early in the morning, for Black Friday, you might want to tote an umbrella. The high should be about 69 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
The rest of the Holiday weekend looks cool and dry with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s
A look back at past Thanksgivings reveals mostly mild weather, with a few notable exceptions. Thanksgiving Day 2019 had a temperature range of 45 to 59 degrees. A small amount of rain was recorded. Similar conditions were recorded on Black Friday, with another sprinkling of rain.
Freezing temperatures are rare on Turkey Day, but the morning low on Thanksgiving 2017 dropped to 29 degrees. After the morning chill, a sunny afternoon drove the high to 64.
Thanksgiving is often thought of a day when people gather around the dinner table, then convene to the living room to watch football. There are, however, outdoor events. Often an area football team is in the playoffs. Many will hit the streets early that morning for the Turkey Trot.
The 2007 Turkey Trot drew 200 runners on a cold and blustery day to travel the course. The temperature dipped to 32 degrees as the sun came up on the festive day. Runners were thankful it was better than the day before, when the low sank to a bone rattling 25.
No Thanksgiving in recent memory can match the chill of 1993. Freezing rain and sleet fell Thanksgiving afternoon, impacting holiday traffic and contributing to a memorable Dallas – Miami football game on the slick turf at Texas Stadium.
