Bob Miars has left the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Board after years of major upgrades at the complex.
Miars was on the board for 13 years, with 10 served as president He announced in December that he was stepping down at the end of his term which ran through the remainder of the year.
Miars was honored at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, as board Vice President Lee Tackett recalled some of the accomplishments of the board with Miars at the helm.
"First, and probably the most important is he spearheaded the county-wide hotel – motel tax that basically funded the shortcomings we were having in our revenue stream," Tackett said.
Miars went to Austin and met with State Senator Robert Nichols and Lance Gooden, who then served as State Representative, to get the item passed in the Texas Legislature.
Miars said the tax has generated about $130,000 for the Fair Park during the past two years.
"That allowed us to do many of the other things on this list of accomplishments under Bob's leadership," Tackett said.
Those include a new roof on the Fair Park Coliseum, a new sound system and an LED lighting which in addition to brightening the arena, lowered the cost.
"Our electric bill out there was running approximately $50,000 a year," Tackett said. "After we installed the LED lighting it dropped to $35,000 a year."
The system paid for itself in five years.
Another upgrade was major remodeling of the men's and women's restrooms, addressing one of the major complaints patrons had about the facility. In addition, work was done to improve the drainage and pave the parking areas at the complex. Huge fans were added to the arena a few years ago, which made the Coliseum much more attractive for shows in the summertime, Tackett said.
The work was done in connection with the Commissioners Court and Fair Park Manger Jim Bob Warren III.
Other board members include Ron Welch, Charles Elliott, Charla Farrell, Danny Davis and Matt Tyler.
