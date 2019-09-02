Fall officially begins Sept. 21, but United Methodist Churches around Texas are getting an early start by launching a 30-day challenge for United Methodists called Falling into the Psalms.
“We are challenging United Methodist and all of our brothers and sisters in Christ to join us in reading and reflecting on a Psalm- a-day as we begin Fall,” said Bishop Scott J. Jones, Episcopal Leader of the Texas Annual Conference. “Something beautiful happens to the body of Christ when we collectively read a book of the Bible together.”
The on-line devotional series, written by pastors and church members from across Texas will launch on Sept. 1 and conclude Sept. 30. Falling into the Psalms can be found at www.txcumc.org/psalms or @txumc.
For more information contact: Shannon W. Martin, 832-444-3475
