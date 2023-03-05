The Methodist Women of Athens First Methodist Church invite you to their Annual Spring Luncheon and Style Show taking place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24.
This year’s “Garden Party” will feature beautiful spring fashions from Turk’s Ladies Apparel that will be modeled by the Methodist Women and the Methodist Crafty Ladies will be selling gorgeous, handmade creations.
This is the Methodist Women's only yearly fundraiser which benefits local agencies in the Athens community that focus on families and children. Some of these non-profit organizations include the Henderson County Food Pantry, National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Athens TX, Labor of Love, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, and Hope for Girls.
The annual tradition, which began in 1992, includes each table adorned in its own theme decorated by church members. This year’s event will again be catered by The Cherry Laurel with the Cherry Laurel salad, rolls, and dessert on the menu. Fabulous door prizes will also be given.
Tickets are $25 and are available on Sundays prior to the event in March and from 9 a.m to noon on Monday, March 6 and 13.
Please note that no tickets will be available at the door. For tickets and more information, please contact 903-477-0483.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.