The Methodist Women of the Athens First Methodist Church hosted a garden party in order to raise money to support multiple local nonprofit organizations at their annual Spring Fashion Show.
Methodist Women President Kathy Wood thanked the many people who helped to organize the event and also set up tables, especially her Luncheon Committee which included Linda Fleming, Shanna Boals, Geri Moran, Joanne Terry, Kathy Middleton, and Meg Hampton.
The Methodist Men were all smiles as they once again served the lovely ladies this year and the Crafty Ladies had many unique and beautiful hand-made creations for sale too.
Nan Mann played beautiful piano as background music as Sharon Blackmon, Ruth Lang, Brooke McElroy, Melinda Thomas, and Debbie Vickery modeled spring fashions from Turk’s Ladies Apparel and Shoes.
The show was emceed by Donna Meredith who gave little tidbits of information on each of the women as they modeled, such as that Ruth loves to garden but especially likes to use her zero-turn mower. Ruth also loves roses because “She can look closely at God’s handiwork and how can anyone doubt there was a God looking at roses.”
There were over 20 door prizes given that ranged from gift cards to flower arrangements and were donated by various local businesses.
The Methodist Women’s Group is a very active group within Athens First and through the funds raised from this event, “they strive to act as a model of God’s love, reaching out into our community to help some of the non-profit organizations, who focus on meeting the needs of families and children in the Athens area.”
Guests are always welcome to join the Women’s group at their monthly meetings which are held at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesdays of each month from September through May in the Activities Building at the church.
