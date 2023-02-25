A chili competition to raise money for multiple charities is what brings teams together during the Methodist Men’s annual Chili Cook Off, and this Sunday, Feb. 27 they want you to help judge starting at 5 p.m. in the First Methodist Church’s Activity Building.
For almost two decades, the tradition of taste and imagination have been key to winning an award as one of the top three for best chili, best presentation, and best theme.
One winner will be awarded for the best name and description and those in attendance may vote for a people’s choice champion.
Past chili entry names have been as creative as Buzzard’s Breath, Heartburn Heaven, Hawaiian Hula Dancer, Lake Athens Swamp Chili, Joseph's Coat of Many Colors, Dante's Inferno and Hellfire and Damnation.
The Methodist Men regularly aid more than a dozen local charities and the cook-off is their biggest annual fundraiser, helping organizations including Henderson County HELP Center, Labor of Love, Greenhouse-First Baptist, The Ark Ministry, Henderson County Food Pantry, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, Feeding Kids Right, Inc, Fuel Fund-First Presbyterian, Society of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Love In Action-Henderson County Homeless Ministry, Kairos Prison Ministry, Christian Prison Ministry, Ruby’s Safe Haven-The Farm, Disciples Clinic, The Family Peace Project, Meals on Wheels, CASA, and Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center.
The Methodist Men are a diverse group of men representing several church denominations across Henderson County. Current membership is about 50 men, who gather at 6:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, in the Activities Building of Athens First United Methodist Church.
To become a part of the Methodist Men, just show up and enjoy a delicious big breakfast. If you have questions about Methodist Men or wish to donate, contact Harold Rash at 903-681-1821.
Join them for some chili, auction items, and fun starting at 5 p.m Sunday at the First Methodist Church located at 225 Lovers Ln, Athens.
