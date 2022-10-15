For almost two decades, the Methodist Men have been teaming up with locals for their annual chili cook off. This year, the group was able to distribute more than $16,000 to local non-profit organizations.
This event brings lots of chili cookers and participants year-after-year and this year the tradition continued with overflowing bowls of chili and auction items. Due to the generosity of all that participated, each of the following organizations were given $1,000:
• Henderson County HELP Center
• Labor of Love
• Greenhouse-First Baptist
• The Ark
• Henderson County Food Pantry
• Athens Christian Preparatory Academy
• Feeding Kids Right, Inc
• Fuel Fund-First Presbyterian
• Society of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
• Love In Action-Henderson County Homeless Ministry
• Kairos Prison Ministry
• Christian Prison Ministry
• Ruby’s Safe Haven-The Farm
• Disciples Clinic
• The Family Peace Project
• Meals on Wheels
• CASA
• Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center
The Methodist Men are a diverse group of men representing several church denominations across Henderson County. Current membership is about 50 men, who gather at 6:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, in the Activities Building of Athens First United Methodist Church.
To become a part of the Methodist Men, just show up and enjoy a delicious big breakfast. If you have questions about Methodist Men, contact Harold Rash at 903-681-1821.
