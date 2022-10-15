For almost two decades, the Methodist Men have been teaming up with locals for their annual chili cook off. This year, the group was able to distribute more than $16,000 to local non-profit organizations.

This event brings lots of chili cookers and participants year-after-year and this year the tradition continued with overflowing bowls of chili and auction items. Due to the generosity of all that participated, each of the following organizations were given $1,000:

• Henderson County HELP Center

• Labor of Love

• Greenhouse-First Baptist

• The Ark

• Henderson County Food Pantry

• Athens Christian Preparatory Academy

• Feeding Kids Right, Inc

• Fuel Fund-First Presbyterian

• Society of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church

• Love In Action-Henderson County Homeless Ministry

• Kairos Prison Ministry

• Christian Prison Ministry

• Ruby’s Safe Haven-The Farm

• Disciples Clinic

• The Family Peace Project

• Meals on Wheels

• CASA

• Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center

The Methodist Men are a diverse group of men representing several church denominations across Henderson County. Current membership is about 50 men, who gather at 6:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, in the Activities Building of Athens First United Methodist Church.

To become a part of the Methodist Men, just show up and enjoy a delicious big breakfast. If you have questions about Methodist Men, contact Harold Rash at 903-681-1821.

