A great pot of chili is a product of interpretation and imagination and you'll see both at the Methodist Men's Annual Chili Cook-Off.
"Come and enjoy a great chili supper and bid on some of the best cooking in Athens" Methodist Men's member Bud Hicks said.
The cook-off, complete with live and silent auctions is scheduled for Feb. 9, at 5 p.m., in the Activity Building at First United Methodist Church.
Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the top three for best chili, and best presentation and theme. One winner will be awarded for the best name and description, and those in attendance may vote for a people’s choice champion. Money collected will be used for special mission projects.
In 2019, special monetary donations were given to Black Beauty Ranch and Wreaths Across America, an organization that honors veterans at local cemeteries.
“There's also the 'Can't Live Without auction,' where bids will be taken on items that live up to the name. You just can't live without them.”
Past chili entries had enticing names like Hawaiian Hula Dancer, Vegan Chili, Heartburn Heaven, Joseph's Coat of Many Colors, Lake Athens Swamp Chili, Dante's Inferno and Hellfire and Damnation.
Yep, the tastes run from mild to sizzling.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to bid on hundreds of items including baked goods,
"Plates, forks, knives and napkins will be provided for your immediate pleasure," Hicks said.
Four judges will pick all of the winners except for the People's Choice Champion, which last year went to Buzzard's Breath Chili, entered by Athens Christian Preparatory Academy. The people’s choice champion winner is selected by people putting money into the pot of their favorite chili or in many cases, the chili of their favorite friends.
The Methodist Men regularly aid more than a dozen local charities and the cook-off is their biggest annual fundraiser.
With funds raised the ministry helps Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, CASA, Christian Prison Ministries, Disciples Clinic, Feeding Kids Right – Soul Kitchen, Food Pantry, First Presbyterian Fuel Fund, The Green House – First Baptist, Henderson County HELP Center, Labor of Love, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, Ruby's Safe Haven, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, the Ark and The Family Peace Project.
The Methodist Men have been busy lately dispersing checks to various organizations receiving the benefits of money collected during the 2019 fundraising activities.
Donations of items for the auctions can be made at the church office, and anyone who wants to enter the cook-off may call the church at 903-675-516
