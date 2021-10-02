Rehearsals for a Christmas Community Chorus performance of Handel’s “Messiah” begin Monday at the Athens First Baptist Church Choir Room.
Practices will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. featuring singers from many local churches and the Trinity Valley Community College chorus. The voices will be accompanied by a live orchestra, with Kern Railsback directing.
Everyone is invited to sing. Music reading skills are helpful, but not required. The performance will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
George Frideric Handel's masterwork, Messiah was first performed in Dublin, Ireland in April 1742, then taken to London, the following year. With its dramatic score and stirring choruses, it has since become a staple of the Christmas season.
The work centers on the Messiah, Jesus Christ. Part 1, begins with prophecies in Isaiah concerning his birth’ Later we hear the annunciation to the shephards and the familiar chorus “Glory to God.” The text proceeds to Christ’s ultimate victory and the words “Hallelujah, for the Lord God omnipotent, reigneth.”
Community performances are a tradition in Athens, but due to COVID-19, there was no concert in 2020.
The concert will be streamed live at lovingtheworld.com and on local cable channel 21.
