Men For Him return for Spring Concert

Men For Him, a group of singers who share the Gospel in melody present their Spring concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 7, at First Methodist Church.
The singers are following on the heels of a successful 2022 concert and a series of appearances this Spring at various churches.
“The program will include songs we’ve performed at previous Spring concerts and some that are new to the group,” Director Ted Schroeder said.
From the stirring “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” to the sweet harmonies of the Beach Boys classic, “In My Room,” the group pours their hearts into each of the selections all arranged in the Barbershop harmony style.
“Men For Him began about 12 years ago with seven men and the chorus has grown to 20 men from several different churches, mostly in Athens” he said. “We have fun, create friendships with men from other churches and share our witness through music.”
The chorus has sung in many churches, nursing homes and civic events in the Athens area but when they performed their first full concert in 2018, the turnout exceeded expectations.
Many of the songs are standards, arranged to be a little more dramatic than the typical version, with moving parts and the high tenor notes that hang on until the final chord and basses that scoop up notes well below the staff. And it’s all done with an air of good fun.
“I have directed church choirs for a large part of my adult life, but I also began singing in the early 80s in barbershop chorus — first in Arlington, then in Tyler,” he said. “I fell in love with four-part barbershop-style.”
Schroeder said there are about 15 songs on the program this year, spirituals, hymns and even a familiar tune from a Broadway show.
Men For Him members come from many backgrounds and gather at First Presbyterian Church in Athens each Tuesday for practice.
