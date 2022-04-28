About this time two years ago, the Christian a capella group Men For Him were planning their spring concert when COVID-19 wiped out just about all live performances in the area.
At 3 p.m., Sunday, May 1, the group hopes to follow up the success of their 2019 Spring event with a presentation of favorites at First United Methodist Church Athens.
“The program will be about half songs we’ve done in our previous Spring concerts and half newer material,” leader Ted Schroeder said.
The music ranges from soft and sweet to sparkling toe tappers. From “God Bless America” to When the Roll is Called up Yonder,” the songs are arranged in four part Barbershop harmony style.
“Men For Him began eight years ago with seven men and the chorus has grown to 20 men from several different churches, mostly in Athens” he said. “We have fun, create friendships with men from other churches and share our witness through music.”
The chorus has sung in many churches, nursing homes and civic events in the Athens area but when they performed their first full concert in 2018, the turnout exceeded expectations.
“We know that attendance was at least 180 people and we estimate somewhere between 180 to 200,” Schroeder said.
The 2019 concert drew event more listeners.
Many of the songs are standards, arranged to be a little more dramatic than the typical version, with moving parts and the high tenor notes that hang on until the final chord and basses that scoop up notes well below the staff. And it’s all done with an air of good fun.
“I have directed church choirs for a large part of my adult life, but I also began singing in the early 80s in barbershop chorus — first in Arlington, then in Tyler,” he said. “I fell in love with four-part barbershop-style.”
From the greeting assuring the audience that “surely the presence of the Lord is in this place,” to when it sends the audience out with an “Irish blessing,” Men For Him will lend its special blend to a long list of favorites.
Men For Him members come from many backgrounds and gather at First Presbyterian Church in Athens each Tuesday for practice. As the years go by, more people are becoming familiar with the guys in bright red long-sleeve shirts, black slacks and black shoes.
Schroeder said he invites old friends back to see the group sing more than a dozen songs, including some new arrangements especially for the event.
