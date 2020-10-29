Please join family and friends for the third annual Kenlie & Kaylee Toy Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at the Mabank Pavilion. Toys for Tots Gun Barrel City will be overseeing the toy drive.
The drive was started in memory of the girls by her family after the two Payne Springs girls, age 5 and 7 at the time, were murdered in their sleep by mother Sarah Henderson in 2017. Henderson was given life without parole in 2019.
“Our lives are forever changed. We don’t want this tragedy to define our families lives or our community. The toy drives we hold each year help us keep their memory alive while giving back to the children in our area.”
Bringing a new unwrapped toy helps families in the community,” stated Danny Pallett, the girls' father, and Tonya McMillan Uzzell, the girls' “bonus mom,” in a prior statement.
“Due to COVID, and the safety of our family and community, we have cancelled the yearly Kenlie and KayLee Memorial candle light vigil,” Uzzell stated. “We will still be having a drive by toy drop off and barbecue meal pick up.”
Drive by, drop off your toys and pre-purchase a wonderful plate of Eddie Deen barbecue for pickup. Volunteers will assist by coming to your car and collecting toys and donations and delivering meals.
“This is our third year to partner up with GBC Toys for Tots and we know families this year will need our help more than ever,” Uzzell stated. “Please stop by and help us keep our angels memories alive while donating to a great cause.”
If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, Gun Barrel City Toys for Tots may be able to help.
Parents need to visit GBC Hall and fill out an application for assistance.
Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 only. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You will need to bring a drivers license, proof of income, bill or something to prove your residence, and a birth certificate and social security card for each child you are applying for.
Calls for information will not be accepted by City Hall.
Boxes of toys and clothing will be prepared for parents to pick up at a later date.
Food tickets can be purchased through Tonya Uzzell, GBC Toys for Tots, Southside Bank, or Texas Tan for $12 each. Please join Kenlie & Kaylee’s Memorial Facebook page for more details. Tonya can be reached at 214-232-9382, or you can contact Geneva, the TFT president at 214-454-5444.
