5H Shooting Sports and the William Foster Lodge of Frankston hosted the 17th annual Chad Smith Memorial Shoot Saturday Nov. 9. Smith, an avid outdoorsman, cared about his community and was dedicated to helping others.
“Everybody knew that he was a good guy.”
He was a member of William Foster Lodge No. 312 in Frankston, Tx. Previously, the event was titled the William Foster Masonic Lodge Shoot. By renaming it in 2015 to the Chad Smith Memorial Shoot his legacy continues to help underprivileged children in the community.
“He didn't let anything stop him,” Ben Haynes, event coordinator. “He was really big on helping people. Being a Mason is about helping those less fortunate, we help the kids have a good Christmas and get scholarships. All the money stays local.”
William Foster Lodge No 312 also awards various scholarships to students graduating from local schools. This year’s annual benefit raised over $6,000. 100% of these proceeds benefit families in the community.
If you would like to participate or donate to the Chad Smith Memorial fund, you may contact, William Foster Masonic Lodge, PO Box 312 Frankton 75763 or call Ben Haynes at 903-714-2299.
5H will also host The Great Pumpkin Shoot starting at 8 a.m. Scores will be delivered by 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 19105 CR 4235, Frankston.
Shooting Clay events start at $39 and go up to $69 per shooter. Fee includes a free event t-shirt, free continental breakfast and lunch for all registered shooters. Raffles for various items will be sold for $25 a ticket. Registered shooters get one free ticket for each event entered. To enter the Great Pumpkin Shoot contact 5H at 903-876-2772 or 214-912-7703.
