Just inside the gates of the Athens Cemetery stands the Veteran’s Memorial – a proud symbol of honor and recognition of the men and women who answered the call to serve their country. Some were killed in action while others are still missing. Thankfully, many returned home to their loved ones and eventually died having led full lives.
The memorial was officially dedicated on May 27, 2013 after being constructed by the Friends of the Cemetery as a special project. Inscribed on eight black granite panels are the names of hundreds of veterans interred in the Athens Cemetery who served their country in the Cherokee Indian War, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, and all other conflicts during times of war and peace.
Illuminated at night, an American flag flies proudly over the memorial and the adjoining Veteran’s Court, creating a sense of reverence.
Each inscribed name has a story, and each has family and friends. In the days leading up to the Memorial Day holiday, we will introduce three of these veterans to you and share their amazing lives.
To read more about the dedication and view a complete roster of names engraved on the monument, please visit its website at athenstxcemetery.com. We ask that you help in honoring each of these individuals and recognizing their sacrifice and service this Memorial Day.
