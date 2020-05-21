pexels-photo-1093645.jpeg

Chandler Cemetery Association and the Chandler Historical Society will sponsor a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25. This year’s program will be presented by Daniel Lyons, a Marine Corp veteran. A coffee will follow at the Chandler Museum. The Cemetery is located on Old Tyler Road. The Chandler Historical Museum is located on State Hwy 31 West. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

