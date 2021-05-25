The historic Athens Cemetery is the scene of a Memorial Day program on Monday.
The Athens Cemetery Association invites everyone to the ceremony, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial, near the entrance to the grounds on South Prairieville Street.
The 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee will deliver the keynote address. McKee is a military veteran who was deployed overseas in Afghanistan. He has spoken at numerous events, such as the Veteran’s Day observance at the East Texas Arboretum and the Henderson County Peace Officers Memorial on the courthouse lawn.
Father Matthew Frick, will be giving the benediction Frick is in ministry at the St. Matthias Episcopal Church.
Sons of the American Revolution President William Sekel is on the bill and President of the Cemetery Association Steve Grant will also speak.
The local Boy Scouts of America are set the present the colors and Dorothy Grymonprez will play “Taps.”
The Veterans Memorial, which is just inside the cemetery gate stands in recognition of those buried in the cemetery who fought in our nation’s wars. Some were killed in action, some are missing, while many returned from their service to lead full lives.
The memorial consists of eight black granite panels on which the names of the honored veterans interred at the cemetery have been chiseled. They date to the Cherokee Indian War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Athens Cemetery was founded in 1857 and is maintained by the Cemetery Association which has maintained it for the past century. The board is charged with keeping the cemetery a “beautiful sanctuary for reflection, meditation and a celebration of past and future generations.”
