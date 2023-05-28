The Annual Memorial Day gathering to at Athens Cemetery honoring the war veterans buried on the historic grounds is set for Monday.
The observance runs from 11:30 to 12 noon.
The 2023 speaker is Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert. Halbert was sworn in as second in command for the HCSO in 2016. He is a former US Marine who said:
“The Marine Corps was absolutely the best thing I ever did in my life, with the exception of of my personal decisions and wife and children. It actually taught me structure, respect and a value system that reinforced what my parents told me.”
The Sheriff’s Department will provide a color guard for Monday’s event. There’ll be singing of patriotic songs and the pledge of allegiance, will be led by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Daniel McMahon Chapter .
The observance is at the Athens Cemetery Veterans Memorial, near the entrance to the cemetery. The names of all of the veterans buried on the grounds are chiseled into the granite plates, surrounded by red brick. The plates represent each of the wars where they deceased veterans fought, going back to the War of 1812.
