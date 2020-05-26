When Memorial Day rolls around on the calendar, I'm reminded of gather-ings long ago at little country cemeteries, where family members would place fresh flowers on graves, then gather for a pot-luck lunch on the grounds.
The participants would share memories and stories and remember mealtimes on happier occasions when some of the departed were still so much a fabric of their family life.
These events wouldn't necessarily fall on Memorial Day, sometimes it was in early June, but the act of decorating the resting places of their departed loved ones was an act much in keeping with the origins of the holiday.
Memorial Day grew out of a desire to honor the dead who'd given their lives in the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln set the tone in 1863 when he went to Gettysburg battle ground to recall the sacrifices made on that piece of land just a few months before.
"We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this."
Before the Civil War, there were only a few thousand graves in the United States of soldiers who had died while in the service. The Civil War added about 600,000 to the count. That's a lot of graves to look after.
Then, on May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan issued a proclamation calling for Decoration Day to decorate those graves, be observed annually and nationwide. The holiday did not become widely known as Memorial Day until after World War II.
Henderson County was barely starting to grow at the start of the Civil War, with a population of less than 5,000 in 1860. A half-century later, in World War I, the toll on the county was still relatively small. But by World War II, county residents were stationed in countries thousands of miles away, in Asia, Europe and Africa. Dozens of the soldiers, sailors and airmen never returned to their east Texas homes.
I suppose most of their stories are forgotten now. Others live on in letters shared with members of the family, or in pages of their hometown newspaper.
A June, 1945 Athens Review story tells in vivid detail how Army Cpl. Millard "Hoss" Sanders, serial number 38093637, met his end. A friend, tank driver Herman Shugart, saw it all happen.
Born in Murchison, the Athens High School graduate was 26-years-old. engaged in fighting along the Rhine River.
The struggle seemed to be going their way until before dawn on Easter morning, the Germans counterattacked.
"He went out with a bunch of us and tried to stop them," Shugart wrote. "He walked in, standing up straight, shooting, so that I could get in close enough with my tommy gun and a couple of grenades. He saved many men's lives that day."
Shugart said a barrage of fire took Sanders down, but "I promise you, they paid for it dearly. He went down in a blaze of glory, but he will always live on in our hearts."
That's what Memorial Day is all about. It's a day family and friends a chance to show, in an outward expression, what is living in their hearts. Maybe it's a personal memory. Maybe it's the remnants of a story told by a mom, dad, aunt or uncle long ago.
Maybe it's just in wonder of what their final moments must of been like on that battlefield long ago and far away. Either way, it's fitting and proper that we do it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.