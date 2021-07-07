Do you have gardening questions? Want to know the steps to becoming a Master Gardener? Curious about the Henderson County Master Gardener Association? Join Master Gardeners Yvonne Sparks and Robert Erickson 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens, for a “Meet the Master Gardeners” presentation.
The presentation will give an overview of HCMGA, its projects, programs, and ways in which it helps educate the public in horticulture. Steps to achieving certification as a Master Gardener will be explained, and applications for the upcoming Master Gardener class will be available.
Several Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and to relate their experiences as a Master Gardener. The HCMGA Gardening Guide will be also be available. The guidebook is a month-by-month resource designed specifically for gardening in East Texas.
Whether you have questions about soil, plants, growing practices, or disease, this is your chance to ask them and get expert advice.
This presentation is a part of HCMA’s “Learn at the Library” series. Attendance is free and open to the public. Due to space limitations, social distancing will not be observed. Masks are optional.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.