By Jennifer Browning
Malakoff’s newest City Councilwoman Gwen Cook graduated from Malakoff High School and although she moved away for a while, the last three years of living here again have reminded her of what a “comfortable, fantastic place it was to grow up.”
She says that even though some of the mom-and-pop stores have been replaced by chains and farmland has become more laden with buildings, there are many opportunities within Malakoff and people are choosing to live where there is a smaller-town feel. What she really likes about Malakoff is that there are so many diverse and different backgrounds and all have the opportunity to thrive.
Cook acknowledges that although there have been shifts in businesses and there has definitely been a boom in the Cedar Creek Lake area, Malakoff has always had a thriving city council. The camaraderie within the council is what drew Cook to want to join it as she sat in the audience and listened in at weekly meetings. She said she noticed how well they worked together even when the members would have differing opinions.
When the opportunity arose to run for a position on the council, Cook decided to run because she knew she had something to offer and had a need to serve the citizens. She says she doesn’t want to change things but continue on the same path as “when we find common ground, once we do that, it’s amazing.”
As a get-to-know-you about Malakoff’s newest councilwoman, the Review asked some fun questions.
1. What is your job/career outside of the council? “I am a registered nurse and a board-certified nurse practitioner.”
2. What are you most excited about for Malakoff’s future? “I am most excited that as a citizen of Malakoff, I will be part of its future.”
3. What is your favorite type of food? “I don’t know that I have a clear favorite. I love good food.”
4. What is your favorite movie? “I’m more of a book person. One of my favorite series is James Patterson’s Women’s murder club. I’ve also enjoyed Christine Feehan’s paranormal genre and Barack Obama’s, “The Audacity of Hope.”
5. What is your favorite song? “I don’t have a favorite. Like with books, my taste is eclectic.”
6. What is an interesting fact or hobby that most people may not know about you? “I have traveled to 4 of 7 continents wanting to learn about and encounter cultures.”
This is the second in a series of “Get-to-know-you” articles about new local city officials. Malakoff’s new mayor Nicole Mason-Driver was featured in a July 20 article.
