The East Texas Arboretum in Athens recently hired new director Adam Black and will be hosting a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 1601 Patterson Rd. He will be discussing his future visions and goals for the Arboretum.
“The Arboretum board is very excited and we know the Arboretum will grow with Adams expertise and knowledge of plants. We are looking forward to the arboretum being even better.” Deborah Deas, board member said.
He will also be available to speak with from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
The Arboretum invites you to wander the gardens while you are there.
Black has a background in botany and horticulture and has traveled around the globe studying and collecting plants. He is self taught and has learned from many different colleagues, building a substantial network. With a large network, there is great opportunity for the exchange of knowledge.
If you would like to visit the grounds at another time, they are open daily. Nature trails, historic buildings and a playground are also on site. For more information call 903-675-5630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.