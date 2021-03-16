Medical administration touches every part of the community. Between Athens, Tyler and Gun Barrel City, UT Health can accommodate most patient needs.
Scott Campbell, CEO of UT Health Athens, has worked in catastrophic circumstances before including hurricanes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was different and drew heavily on the healthcare community to respond, which required teamwork. Campbell and his team relied on past experience and new ideas to fight the virus.
“Experience gives you a pretty deep toolbox,” he said. “I have been around disaster. The toolbox on this one was more distinct than I had seen. Maybe the blessing of all is, I draw from a team of clinical experts. How do you respond quickly? You surround yourself with bright people.”
Campbell said the job of a CEO of the hospital resembles an orchestra leader.
“I have an executive committee, a board of trustees, comprised of leading doctors, we have a consortium of talent. We are stronger together,” he said.
Campbell said during disasters, there is generally a little warning. Hospitals also have drills and preparation they build on regularly to prepare for those anticipated disasters. However, COVID-19’s impact was not just seasonal, nor could it be anticipated and the size and scope required a larger capacity to respond.
Being part of a larger network helped the local hospitals, according to Campbell.
“Athens was really fortunate to have local, regional, national and other markets across the country to draw from,” he said. “Being a different virus that we haven't seen before, it struck a new cord on lessons learned and how to respond. Because we are well prepared as part of a large healthcare system. We are partner nationally. We were able to draw from what was learned nationally and quickly be responsible with best practices.”
Campbell said Athens has a great group of caregivers and a huge part of the successful response process and forming a COVID Medical Committee, largely comprised of local physicians, was one tool used in the fight.
“They had weekly meetings where they discussed different campuses,” Campbell said. “The committee would draw from their skill-set and gifts. We looked at how we could prepare. They had to have the equipment, establish policy, patient care, and everything from equipment to staff policies and practices. It was obviously important to work in a team-centric manor.”
Campbell made sure he had assembled a solid team to ensure the best people were allocated where needed.
“Our folks here are excellent and responded in this uncertain period really well. They did a great job,” he said.
Another tool in the box was knowing how to expand unit capacity if needed. If the next level was needed, Tyler was on stand-by.
“We made sure we had the number of ventilators and always had support from our trauma center in Tyler,” he said.
Establishing policies was emotionally challenging. Beginning and end of life emotional support was limited in regard to family and although people understood, it was difficult to handle on all sides.
“We took the steps here to limit visitors for the sake of themselves and patients,” he said.
Campbell said visiting was limited to a significant other in labor and delivery.
“I remember walking out to my car outside of the obstetrics department. They were tailgating waiting for their grandchild to be born,” he said. “They wanted to be on site near the birth of their grandchild. On the flip side, you have someone very ill and people not being able to be present with them.”
Campbell told of the emotion and the inability of family to be present with those who were sick, the quick decline of older folks who caught COVID, and how they were gone before you could do anything.
He said in spite of the difficulty people respected the policy, and UT Health implemented the best practices and policies to care for the patients.
“We are improving and hope to minimize COVID going forward. The emotions of nurses physicians and being accustomed to birth through death that you had limited capacity to allow family to be present, that was hard and one I pray we never have to see again. Coming from a long line of ministers that was hard,” Campbell said.
Campbell said a key point for the community to understand is that healthcare staff are all human, with some of our local team treating generations of locals.
“We are all humans, we all have a heart and manor to provide compassion and care. We have a calling and have chosen this field,” he said.
“People may not understand what goes on in a physicians mind, but over my long career, what I have seen is that they care deeply about their patients and do not treat them like a statistic. Every life is important to them. In this timeline I have continued to watch that level and transparency of their humanity being present and wanting to do as much as they can, there is a touching group of doctors here.”
In spite of limited knowledge “coming down the pipe,” Campbell said he is proud of the professionalism, heartfelt care and great job the local team provided.
Healing was brought to patients as quickly as possible and he will look back on this time as unique and it’s effects longstanding. The treatment methods will evolve and many aspects of treatment and day to day life have been changed for the long term.
“I think you will probably see that many functions of our country will be different moving forward,” he said. “COVID will change how we respond and this has set the stage.”
Campbell said that the Citizen of the Year Award is something to be proud of.
“I am honored to see the community support the people involved in this process. We are proud of what we have done as a health system and being part of this honor is tremendous for us. Our folks can be very proud.”
