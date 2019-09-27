There are two meals being served to benefit the Mercer family who just lost their mother and grandmother tragically in a house fire Tuesday.
On Friday evening, prior to the Panther Homecoming Football game, the Mabank Athletic Booster club will be selling Street Taco Dinners, complete with rice, beans, and trimmings, for $10 per meal (while supplies last). Meals will be available at South end of Panther Stadium with 100% of all proceeds benefiting the Mercer Family.
Checks for this event may be made payable to the Mabank Athletic Booster Club OR The Mercer Family Tragedy Account. Please join us in supporting these Mabank ISD students in their time of need!
On Thursday a BBQ meal was held, from 4:30 to 7p, by the MHS athletic department. Meals were picked up curbside at the west entry of the high school, with all proceeds benefiting the Mercer Family of Mabank. For individuals or businesses wishing to write a check, please make them payable to: The Mercer Family Tragedy Account.
A Very Special thanks to Chartwell Food Services, Dickey's BBQ of Mabank, Brookshire's of Mabank, Flower's Bread / Mr Scott Andrews, and Mabank ISD. A special fund has been set up at Southside Bank GBC.
