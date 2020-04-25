Meals on Wheels provides hope and over 600 hot meals every week to the elderly and disabled. Tyler makes over 3,500 meals a day to cover the region and local MOW volunteers deliver to Athens, Malakoff, Eustace, Canton and other surrounding cities.
While businesses and other organizations have had to shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels volunteers have continued their mission. At risk to both self and their families, they have still been delivering hope and a friendly face to those who need it most.
Volunteers have reduced their days of delivery down to two days a week, but are still delivering five meals total.
Local organizer and site manager Joyce Navarro acknowledged the hard work and selflessness her volunteers are showing.
“I just wanted to thank all the volunteers for the extra meals per week,” she said. “I have some really good volunteers. They are very dedicated, they have been there through all of this and not even questioned it. They know these people have to have their food and if they aren't there to get it out our clients won't have anything to eat.”
The routes normally include five volunteers delivering around 15 to 20 meals a day. Currently they are delivering double.
“The meals are brought from Tyler every morning and delivered hot,” Navarro said. “There are a lot of them that wouldn't have anything to eat if we didn't deliver it. It is a great thing, I love what I'm doing. I love my job because I'm helping people.”
The MOW may be the only person they see.
“Normally you can deliver your route in about an hour, but people like to talk. You might be the only person they have seen,” she said. “I delivered about a year before I took the job and I know that it always took me at least two and a half hours because they needed to talk to someone.”
She said that the recipients are always very appreciative and brag on how good the food tastes. It also helps them to stay at home longer.
In order to qualify applicants need to be over 60 years old and unable to prepare their own meals.
To apply please call Joyce at 903-571-0573. She will ask some questions and assess the situation and determine eligibility.
“I would love for them to call me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.