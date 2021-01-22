County Judge Wade McKinney informed Athens Kiwanis Club members meeting at Tilo’s on Tuesday about the latest news on the COVID-19 front and other areas of county business.
McKinney said he fields many questions about COVID vaccinations and why the county has not been administering them. He said, after much effort, the county has now been approved for a clinic.
“The process on the front end to even be approved is massive,” McKinney said. “This is not a program that can be administered by a two or three person medical clinic.”
The clinic will administer to people in Phase 1A which includes front-line care workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes individuals 65 and older and 16 years and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at an increased risk.
“This will be a place where Henderson County provides a location, security, registration and logistical support,” McKinney said. “DHS brings in people to administer and keep records.”
By Wednesday, the county had recorded 106 deaths from the virus that has been ravaging the United States and other parts of the world. Of the county’s 4,558 cases, 2,917 of the patients had recovered.
When asked why the county doesn’t have a health department, he said only nine in the 34 county east Texas health district have their own.
“Regionalization of disease surveillance is the norm in Texas,” McKinney said.
Henderson County is served by NET Health, which McKinney credits with doing a good job within its limited parameters.
“We’re a rural county and we’re blessed to have the health care facilities we do have,” McKinney said.
Specific information on how to sign up for the COVID vaccine is available on the county website.
McKinney said the Henderson County Hazard Mitigation Plan required by The Federal Emergency Management Agency was recently completed.
“That has included all of our entities,” McKinney said. “It’s the first time ever that we had every single city on board with this plan so we can have an effective, comprehensive approach when we have a disaster type situation. And incidentally, it was all done in-house, which saved us about $150,000.”
McKinney praised the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office for being able to get the plan together in a short amount of time.
McKinney also spoke about the new county emergency communications system is being installed. McKinney credits the late Commissioner Ken Geeslin for saving the county a large sum of money on the equipment that replaces the 40-year-old system that is spotty in many remote areas.
“It was a $4.5 million project they said would start at $8.2,” McKinney said.
Geeslin was able to get a proposed seven tower system down to four.
“We got it in, paid cash and we’re scheduled to turn up in three weeks,” McKinney said.
The county has invested money in radios and pagers and sponsored grant programs for first responders.
