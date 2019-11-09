Judge R. Scott McKee announced Friday his intention to seek re-election to the 392nd District Court in the 2020 Republican Primary.
Judge McKee was first elected to the 392nd District Court in 2017 after having served eight years as Henderson County’s elected District Attorney.
McKee’s public service has spanned three decades. He enlisted in the Army as an Airborne Paratrooper at the age of 17 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant from Georgia Military College in 1991.
During his time in the military, he held key leadership roles from infantry squad leader to commander of a light infantry rifle company. His last combat assignment was as an operations officer for a light infantry battalion conducting night-time military operations throughout Iraq.
After leaving Active Duty in the Army, he attended Texas Wesleyan (now Texas A&M) School of Law where he graduated in the top 10% of his class and was an editor and published author of the School’s Law Review.
In addition to serving as Henderson County’s elected District Attorney and 392nd District Court Judge, McKee worked as a misdemeanor and felony prosecutor in the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Attorney’s Office and as an Assistant District Attorney in the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.
He also worked in private practice with his wife, Ashley, where the two represented clients in criminal, family and real estate law.
McKee credits his military service and upbringing for his love and appreciation for the Constitution and rule of law. “I’ve spent my entire adult life in public service fighting for justice and defending our Constitution in both the courtroom and on the battlefield. It’s been the greatest honor of my life,” said McKee.
During his first term as District Attorney, he was called to active duty and deployed to Iraq with his National Guard Infantry battalion. While deployed, he planned over 1,200 combat missions throughout Iraq, participating in many of them. McKee was awarded the Bronze Star and Louisiana War Cross for his actions and performance during his service in Iraq.
Although he is no longer in the military, McKee continues to stay abreast of current military operations and geo-political events around the world. “I have a lot of friends still in uniform after all these years. I wake up every day in love with this Country and the men and women serving in harm’s way,” said McKee.
In addition to his many military awards and badges, McKee has also received numerous awards and accolades for his service as a lawyer and prosecutor, including the Sons of the American Revolution “Law Enforcement Commendation Medal”, 2010 Mothers Against Drunk Drivers “Difference Maker of the Year” award, “BEST ATTORNEY” by the readers of the Athens Review in 2007, 2010 and 2015, and the 2011 East Texas Crisis Center “Hope Award”.
McKee believes that a Judge should be experienced and fair with a deep understanding of the citizens and area he serves.
“I have tried cases in every courtroom in this county- from running stop signs to capital murder,” said McKee. “I believe that the citizens who come into court deserve to have their cases decided based on the Constitution and written laws by a fair, impartial and experienced judge- not on politics or judicial activism.
As District Judge, he has also presided over numerous complicated multi-million-dollar civil cases, as well as high-profile criminal cases. “Every party to a suit deserves the upmost respect from the attorneys, court’s staff and the judge. Although the courtroom is the scene of many contentious and adversarial proceedings, my staff and I strive every day to set the conditions for a respectful and fair proceeding,” said McKee. “Whether it’s a family, civil or criminal case, every party to a suit deserves their day in court with an opportunity to be heard.”
Judge McKee is married to attorney, Ashley Adams McKee, of Tool. Both he and Ashley are very involved in their community.
Ashley currently serves as the Eustace ISD Board of Trustees President and also serves on the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board. The couple and sons, Ryan- a freshman at Eustace High School and Ranger- a 7th grader at Eustace Middle School, live on a small farm near Eustace.
Judge McKee is an Athens Kiwanian and Cedar Creek Rotarian. He formerly served as a Henderson County Teen Court judge, Family Peace Project board member, adjunct professor of legal research and writing at TVCC and executive board member of the Henderson County YMCA.
McKee says his favorite community role is that of the voice of the Eustace Bulldog varsity football team during Friday night home games, a position he has held for the past six years.
