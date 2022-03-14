McDonald's Malakoff hosted Coffee with Cops March 9 in Malakoff. Like Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly's McDonald's on Facebook for the next date and location for Coffee with Cops, and the Community is always welcome.
Pictured Back Row: Lt. Pochobradsky, Investigator Hampton, Major Faught, Investigator Clements, Sheriff Hillhouse, and Director of Operations Terry Brown. Front Row: Kevin Lilly, Deputy Mills, Deputy Mayo, Commissioner Wendy Spivey, Investigator Shue, and Jeaneane Lilly.
