A status hearing was held Tuesday morning in the 392nd District Court with Judge Christi Kennedy presiding in the case of Randall Mays.
Mays was sentenced to death in May 2008 after being convicted of murdering two Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies and shooting a third.
He filed a motion for evidentiary hearing in September 2020 asking the court to find he is intellectually disabled and commute his sentence to life.
“Mr. Mays was then, and remains now, intellectually disabled,” the motion stated. “Additionally, Mr. Mays could not have pursued his claim under the correct legal standard because the standard in use at the time of initial review was unconstitutional.”
This statement was regarding the Briseno standard, the state's previous method for evaluating intellectual disability in death penalty cases, that was later struck down.
Mays attorneys want a new hearing based on Moore v. Texas, which became the new standard in 2017 and has never been applied to him.
The motion explained pertinent information on Mays' personal background, the results of cognitive assessments and a brief history of the case.
Mays waived a bench warrant and did not attend. Attorneys for Mays, Ben Wolff and Anna Al-Bahish were present. The court requested his presence for any future hearings.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Lisa Tanner were present. The state is contesting intellectual disability and will file a motion in coming weeks. An expert to evaluate Mays is still being determined.
Another status hearing may or may not occur depending on if the state's and applicant's motions are unopposed.
State experts will then need time to perform the evaluation and write a report based on findings after which an evidentiary hearing is expected in 2022.
