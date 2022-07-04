Gun Barrel City Mayor David Skains reflected on his re-election and the tasks ahead in his third term.
Skains defeated Linda Rankin in a runoff Tuesday after a second place finish in the municipal election, May 7. The canvass of the vote is set for a special meeting of the city council at noon Wednesday, July 6.
"I would like to thank all my supporters for staying with me through the general election and the runoff," Skains said. "It was a long campaign, but it couldn't have ended any better."
The election comes as the city council is in the midst of making decisions that can impact the city for many years. With major developments at work in the city, the council has been balancing the desire for economic growth with the effect the building will have on the nearby residents, traffic on an already busy State Highway 334 and the community at large.
“There are so many wonderful improvements and projects that we are looking forward to getting off the ground," Skains said. "Our citizens are very active with both our Comprehensive Plan and Strategic Plan, so we will continue to work hard to bring as many plans to life as possible."
Two multi-million dollar projects are in the works in the city. One is at Big Chief Landing, on the east side of Cedar Creek Lake. The project is a public-private partnership which involves the Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation and a developer.
The EDC purchased the land several years ago, and demolished the old structures that were located there. A resort, Pier 334 is planned for the property, with a hotel, amphitheater, boat slips and more.
An amended performance agreement with the developer was on the June 21 council agenda.
Another development, still in the planning stages, is set to be constructed on an island in Cedar Creek Lake off the Gun Barrel City shore. City Manager Jeff Arnswald has said much preliminary work has to be done on before the developers can put a shovel in the ground. This development will require getting running water and sewer to the island site.
