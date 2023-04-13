Mayor looks at 2022 progress

Athens Mayor Toni Clay told the Kiwanis Club members meeting at Tilo’s, Tuesday that several ongoing projects will impact life in the city for years to come.
Clay, who is not seeking election in 2023, reviewed the actions of city government in 2022 and how they will affect residents for the future.
In March, a memorial wall, remembering those who were students or staff at Fisher, Blackshear or Bishop Heights was unveiled at Baggett Park. The City won an award from the Texas Municipal League for its role in constructing the wall.
“I’m really proud of that,” Clay said.
In April, the council authorized hiring a firm to evaluate the sewer treatment system.
“Next month, probably one of the last things I’ll do as mayor is be part of the vote to approve a master plan for improving our sewer system,” Clay said.
The city system is antiquated and the time has come when the overhaul has to be done.
The city has two sewer plants, one is in the nortwest part of the city, the other is farther west.
“The west treatment plant is the one in the best shape,”Clay said.
She anticipates the city will decide to maintain the north plant, while expanding and upgrading the one to the west.
“It’s going to cost a lot of money and we’re going to have to figure out as a city how we’re going to pay that,” Clay said.
She thinks the upgrades will be done in increments.
Last May, the council approved a resolution to support the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force. The entities involved in the Task Force work is in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office.
“They’re trained to be able to treat victims in that situation with the highest level of sensitivity,” Clay said.
Clay said Athens has just completed a record sales tax collection year. In the 2022 fiscal year, the city collected just under $8 million.
“Two things happened,” Clay said. “It’s the first time we broke the $7 million mark in a calendar year and its the first time our tax revenue grew more than $1 million in a year.”
Two major sidewalk improvement enhancements are underway. One is on East Tyler Street and the other on South Palestine. The city is being helped on each by a substantial amount of grant money. Construction will take a while, so residents will need to be alert and patient around the affected areas.”
Clay has been mayor since 2021 and served four years on the council four years before that.
