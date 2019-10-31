Mayor Monte Montgomery answered questions about the Cain Center construction, street repairs code enforcement and more at a town hall meeting at Athens Cafe on Tuesday.
The event was informal, with no set agenda, as Montgomery brought the audience up to date on several issues facing the city. City Manager Elizabeth Borstad, and council members Toni Clay, Robert Gross and Aaron Smith were also present.
Cain Center – "There will be some decisions that have to be made," Montgomery said. "We are looking at a $7 million cap. The first numbers that came in were well over $8 million."
When the recently hired construction manager at risk brings his price in, if it exceeds $7 million, the council has to decide if and where cuts will be made.
Montgomery wants the Cain Center, when it re-opens, to be a venue for activities that will draw people like league play in basketball.
"I want to really be something for our youth," Montgomery said.
Montgomery asked to crowd their opinions on whether the pool should remain a competition pool or a venue pool. Some want it configured for lap swimming and swim meets. A competition pool would be somewhat less expensive than the venue pool.
"My very first vote was for the competition pool, end of story," Montgomery said.
He said he later visited a city operated pool in Grapevine and learned the advantages of a venue pool.
Police Station – "The police department project is probably talked about the council more than anything else," Montgomery said.
A new police station would be an expensive undertaking with needs like evidence rooms and holding cells. A bond election would be the best ways to fund it.
"So personally, my opinion on this is that a new facility with new construction, needs to go to a vote of the people," Montgomery said.
Streets – "I think now we're doing what we need to do on street repairs, overlays and toppings," Montgomery said.
An audience member asked about a portion of Clinton that has not been repaved and concerns about Gibson Road.
Borstad said she would have the street department look at overgrowth and deterioration on Gibson Road. She said a water line is being replaced under Clinton, which will be done before work on the street is finished.
"We patched it, hopefully to get us by until we can start that water line project," Borstad said.
Montgomery said a project replacing the storm drain on S. Carroll will take a while to complete.
"That storm drain has just collapsed," Montgomery said. "That kind of surprised everybody. Nobody knew it was in that condition, so it's going to be disruptive for a while."
