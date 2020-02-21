Athens officials studied bids for the Cain Center renovation plans on Monday and came away encouraged about the future of the project.
Mayor Monte Montgomery said Berry and Clay, the construction manager hired by the city to head the project, bid the work aggressively and it was reflected in the total price.
"With a little tweaking we're going to be down right where we want to be," Montgomery said.
Under the precious construction manager the total was about $9 million. After the meeting on Monday, the city gave Berry and Clay direction concerning items they want adjusted to get the cost down to the target price of about $7.5 million. Montgomery expects the council to be ready to make a formal presentation on the project by the March 9 meeting.
Councilman Ed McCain said the cost now breaks down to about one-third paid for by the city, one third by the Cain Foundation and the other third by the Ginger Murchison Foundation.
Mccain said the time the city took in fine tuning the project has paid dividends, with a lower-cost project and $5 million dollars in funds from outside sources.
McCain said the city now has a plan to keep the Center in operation for the next twenty to twenty-five years.
"It'll be here for the children and anyone who comes into Athens in during that time," McCain said.
The convergence of the city council, the foundations and Steve Grant and the Steering Committee brought the process to the point where construction could be only weeks away.
McClain commended Councilman Robert Gross for proposing the city send back the remaining Certificates of Obligation. That plan, will enagle the city to save the interest it would have been paying on the COs.
In October, 2019, the City Council chose Berry and Clay Construction to serve as Construction Manager at Risk for the Athens Civic and Aquatic Center renovations. CM at risk is a delivery method in which the construction manager agrees to deliver the project at or below a guaranteed maximum price.
By then, discussion and study of the poposed re-vitalization of the 35-year-old facility had been underway for well over three years.
On Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 2016, the city published a public notice in the Athens Daily Review notifying residents of the intent to consider the passage of one or more ordinances authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligation not to exceed $12.5 million. An estimated $10 million was to be set aside for the Cain Center project.
In late 2018, the project was on life support. Council members started to take a closer look at the expense.
Council member Aaron Smith said the Cain Center project should be put before the voters for a bond election.
"I want to make sure if we're going to do this, we're going to do this right," Smith said.
Councilman Robert Gross also said he favored a bond election. Gross also made a motion to go ahead with the defeasance, meaning paying back the certificates of obligation and save the interest payments. Although rejected by the council 3-2, with Smith also in favor, the council eventually voted in favor of defeasance.
The council appointed Steve Grant to head a steering committee to make a complete study of the project, including cost, scope and funding. The result was suggested savings and an offer of a $2.5 million contribution from the Murchison Foundation.
The council scheduled a non-binding referendum for the May, 2019 election cycle to determine if the residents wanted to restore the Cain Center and use up to $5.3 million in certificates of obligation revenue to do it. The vote was an overwhelming "yes," with about 80 percent in favor.
In September, the council executed the defeasance in which funds previously earmarked for the Cain Center project were moved into into an escrow account, in a money saving move for the city.
