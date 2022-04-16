The recent parade of bond elections involving Henderson County entities continues May 7 with three school districts, at least partially in the county putting proposals before the voters.
Mabank Independent School District
What is it?
The Mabank Board of Trustees met on Feb. 15 to discuss the findings of a Facility Advisory Committee.
“The proposal that was recommended and called, if approved, could not only increase academic and career training options but also reduce overcrowding in our elementary campuses, provide additional space for enrollment growth at the high school and centralize our CTE programs.” Superintendent Brad Koskelin said.
Proposed projects include:
• New early childhood center housing the Child Development Center, Head Start, Pre-K and eventually Kindergarten students districtwide.
• Career and technical education addition at the high school.
• Baseball and softball fields.
• Additional district wide improvements.
How much does it cost the taxpayer?
The total package is for $94 million. The projected monthly tax impact, upon passage of the new $40,000 homestead exemption, will be approximately $6.67 a month, based on a $200,000 home. District officials say there will be no tax increase for property owners 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”
Cross Roads Independent School District
What is it?
Cross Roads ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election Feb. 10 to provide upgraded facilities in the areas of band, football, baseball, softball, and elementary playground equipment.
The Board discussed the timing for holding the election, citing the current interest rates as favorable for passage.
The trustees also considered the impact the fields would have on the safety of athletes and the decrease in overall maintenance and water usage costs in moving the fields to the high school campus.
Security has also been a problem at the present fields.
The voters will decide two propositions.
Proposition A will include:
New baseball and softball facilities including turf fields, bleachers, press boxes, lighting, batting cages, fencing, dugouts, sound equipment, and more. There will also be a field house with dressing areas for baseball and softball, coaches office, concession areas, and public restrooms. New elementary playground equipment, shading, and pavilion are also included with a renovation to the current band hall to increase the practice area available to the band. A new track surface is also included in this proposition totaling $6 million.
Proposition B will include:
New turf football surface and new energy efficient field lighting. The total for this proposition is $1 million.
What will it cost the taxpayer?
With an increase in the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,0000, the current tax for the owner of a $200,000 home would see a decrease of $40.22 per year. For a $400,000 home, the increase would be$140.98.
Brownsboro Independent School District
What is it?
The single proposition on the ballot includes a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/Health science addition and Ag shop renovations at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.
The total bond proposed is $20,550.000.
What will it cost the taxpayer?
The estimated tax impact on a $100,000 home is about $160 per year.
Early voting for the May 7 elections begins April 25 and concludes on May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.