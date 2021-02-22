When the window to sign up for the City of Athens and Athens Independent School District races closed on Feb. 12 both had at least one incumbent drawing an opponent.
Election day is May 1 for local entities in the state. For the City of Athens, both Mayor Monte Montgomery and Place 1 Council member Toni Clay signed up early in the month-long process.
Montgomery drew one opponent in his bid for a third term, J.C. Cook. Clay is unopposed.
AISD races each include challengers for school district board candidates, Place 4 Incumbent Gina Hunter and Jana Normandin; Place 3 Incumbent Robert Risko, Alicea Elliott, and Randy Skiles.
Members of the seven person Athens school board serve three year terms.
Both the city and school board just had elections in November 2020 instead of their customary May schedule. The elections were moved because of statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Each elected new member. Sytonia Freeeman was elected to the city council, while Bryan Barker was selected new AISD trustee.
Anyone who isn't registered to vote can go to the Henderson County Elections Office or visit the Texas Secretary of State website.
