This Wednesday, June 1, Lona Mauk will celebrate 34 years with State Farm Insurance serving Henderson County and its residents with excellent customer service.
The service that Mauk and her team members provide have been recognized by State Farm over the years, as they have won every award available. She has also been named Best Insurance Agent in the Greater Athens Magazine for two decades.
Mauk is also a known face in the community, offering scholarships at Athens High School and many other donations to countless non-profit organizations in the area.
This year, State Farm recognizes 100 years in business and they have been celebrating all year. The company was founded on an idea of providing a fair price on car insurance to farmers and now offers many more services.
Mauk and her team members provide home, auto, life, health, and small business insurance in addition to offering banking and investment products, such as annuities. They are a one stop shop in providing insurance and financial services and work together to look out for the customer, protecting interests and reaching goals.
If you would like your picture taken with a life-size cutout of “Jake from State Farm,” then stop in at the Athens office any time. A second office was opened a few years ago in Malakoff as well and the same services are offered at both locations.
Mauk and her husband, Loren will also be featured in the June edition of the Greater Athens Magazine.
For more information on the services offered at Lona Mauk State Farm Agency, please call 903-675-5543 or visit them at 710 E. Corsicana in Athens or 415 W. Royall in Malakoff.
