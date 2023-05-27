Lona Mauk has been a well-known name in Henderson County since she moved to Athens in 1984 with Loren, her husband, and for the last 35 years, she has been helping others get the insurance protection they need.
After the arduous process to open an office and become an agent which took about a year, Mauk opened her first insurance office in Athens on June 1, 1988, and she did so with a scratch market - a new market with zero clients. Five years ago, she opened a second office in Malakoff after that agent retired.
During her tenure with the company, Mauk and her office have received every award State Farm presents, including Top 50 Nationwide from more than 19,000 agents. She has also received recognition in the Greater Athens Magazine for Best Insurance Agent from 2001-2017, 2019-2022, and Best Insurance Company from 2019-2022.
Mauk is proud to work with a company that became the number one auto insurer in the nation in 1942 and number one for homeowners insurance in 1964 and has stayed in that position since. Mauk believes that State Farm is number one due to the fact they are owned by policyholders and is genuinely committed to putting the customer first, as is she.
“There is never a dull moment”, Mauk comments when discussing her years in the industry. She says it can be challenging but she has surrounded herself with great licensed team members and didn’t even close when many others did during Covid.
Her smile is one that will make you smile, as you discuss life, current and future needs, and whatever assurances you might need in times that are troublesome, because “like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”
Although Mauk is known for her incredible insurance agency, her husband and she do a lot of behind-the-scenes philanthropy and she acknowledges that they are both very busy and don’t have the time they’d like to commit to volunteering. However, they donate to multiple non-profit organizations and they believe in supporting the local community. Most of the Mauks' donations are given with little to no recognition, but if you are involved in a non-profit, chances are they have helped somewhere along the way.
Mauk and her team members provide home, auto, life, health, and small business insurance in addition to offering banking and investment products, such as annuities. They are a one-stop shop for providing insurance and financial services while looking out for the customer, protecting interests, and reaching goals.
For more information on this local agent and her services, contact Mauk and her team at 903-675-5543.
