The City of Athens is gathering together local officials and leaders on Thursday to begin discussions of how to revise and update the Master Plan.
"We'll have a little round-table discussion," Mayor Monte Montgomery said. "We'll get some committees formed after this, so we'll certainly be reaching out to the community for some of those committees.”
The Master Plan Steering Committee meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the Derek Daniels Conference Room at the Athens Partnership Center.
The Athens Economic Development Corporation Executive Director and the Director of the Athens Municipal Water Authority are among those that have been invited. The meeting has been posted as a possible quorum for the city council so members who wish to can attend.
Norris Design, with offices in Dallas and Austin was chosen in July as the company to compose the plan. The goal is to stimulate new development in the downtown area and find the proper location for parking.
Company officials plan to conduct four major public meetings to help them understand the community and its desires, then will present three scenarios for the future of Athens and ideas on how to achieve them.
Montgomery said the timetable for completion of the project is about a year. The committee members and officials will consider the existing long range plan while creating the new one.
"We'll certainly look at that and see where we are, what we want to continue with and what we want to change because those ideas may not be the best for the citizens today." Montgomery said.
The city efforts to obtain a Texas Department of Transportation grant for a runway at Athens Municipal Airport is part of the long-range vision.
"That's the reworking of the airport, so we can extend the runway," Montgomery said. "Also, the possibility of an industrial park there on the Loop."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.