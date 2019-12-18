Henderson County Master Gardener Association (HCMGA) held their annual holiday party and awards celebration on Thursday, December 12, at Pinnacle Country Club in Mabank. Several Master Gardeners were recognized for their dedication and service to the volunteer organization.
Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year was presented to Cynthia Holifield. In 2019, Holifield chaired the greenhouse committee, streamlining the operations. She co-chaired the Plant Sale committee, which is one of two HCMGA fundraisers, and assisted this year’s intern class members with their beautification project.
Cindy Oliver received Intern of the Year. Interns have completed specialized training and volunteer a minimum of 50 hours to the organization before becoming certified. Interns newly certified as Master Gardeners in 2019 were: Rachel Bayless, Carl Beck, Cindy Beck, Larry Beier, Cindy Carter, Rebecca Chapa, Judy Colvin, Rita Hammond, Delbert Hist, Cindy Oliver, Paula Patterson, Ellen Sokolovic, and Barbara Whitfill.
Also recognized were members who have completed their training and are embarking on their intern volunteer requirements to become certified in 2020. These are: Eli Cole, Anna Cole, Anna Currin, Sharon Dunn, Kim Gordoa, Kerry Kirksmith, Kathi Mooney, J Niswonger, Shirley Niswonger, Ben Nolley, Francesca Rich, Carolyne Savage, Robyn Savage, Anna Wood, Julie Yarber, and Ronnie Yarber.
Pins were given to Linda Belssner, Jeanne Brown, Janelle Cole, Sara Drummond, Kathi Murphy-Boley, Martha Rainwater, and David Seymour for three years of service. Five year service pins were awarded to Lydia Holley, Linda Schafer, Yvonne Sparks, and Susan Stokes. Lois Mallette was presented a pin for ten years of service.
Officers for 2020 are: David Bickerstaff, President; Claudia Durham, Vice President, Program and Administration; Robert Erickson, Vice President, Member and Community Education; Elizabeth Murphy, Secretary; Barbara Thompson, Treasurer; and Sherry Sorrell, Historian.
The Master Gardener program is a volunteer program designed to educate the public on horticulture. HCMGA does this through a variety of programs, including the Dream Garden, an ornamental demonstration garden located at the East Texas Arboretum; and the Harvest Garden, a fruit and vegetable demonstration garden located at the Henderson County Regional FairPark Complex.
Educational programs HCMGA offers to the public include: the Library Series, monthly programs at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library; Summer Series, presentations on a variety of topics given by experts; Fall Conference, information given by nationally-recognized speakers; and Community Booths where Master Gardners answer questions and provide information.
A Plant Sale also gives the public a chance to ask Master Gardeners for advice and guidance. Internal educational programs and a greenhouse provide Master Gardeners with continued education and hands-on experience. If you have an interest in joining HCMGA, please call the number listed below for more information.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
