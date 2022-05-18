Texas Master Gardener Association announced the winners of the annual Search for Excellence awards May 10. The awards recognized the projects and programs of Master Gardener Associations throughout the state during the 2021 year.
According to the state association’s website, “Texas Master Gardener Association, in cooperation with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas A&M University System, recognizes and presents awards for exemplary achievement.”
Henderson County Master Gardener Association received awards in several categories.
In the Education Program category, HCMGA won first place for its Rainwater Harvesting Presentation. Master Gardeners Bob Erickson, Dub Hirst, John Maloch, Kelly McDowell, Sherry Sorrell, and Anne Wood organized and/or gave the presentation. During the program, a rainwater harvesting system was erected at the Harvest Garden, HCMGA’s demonstration garden. The presentation was free and open to the public.
HCMGA’s email newsletter, The Inside Dirt, won first place in the Written Education category. Susan Skommesa is the current editor and various Master Gardeners contributed to the newsletter. This email publication is free and available to anyone who wishes to receive information about gardening in East Texas. If you do not currently receive the newsletter, call 903-675-6130 or email HendersonCMGA@gmail.com to sign up.
In the Youth Group category, HCMGA received second place for its Home School Herb Event. Pat Calderon, Michelle Crocker, Beverly Crow, Elizabeth Crowe, Alex Madison, Deb Pascoe, and Anne Reese put on this fun event aimed at introducing gardening to children.
In the Outstanding Association category, HCMGA came in second place in the Medium group size with 25 to 49 certified Master Gardeners.
According to Texas Master Gardener Association, “the Outstanding Association category recognizes a Master Gardener Association that has completed at least one or more programs and/or projects of importance to the community” with at least two or more certified Master Gardeners contributing to the project or program.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
