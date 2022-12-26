Henderson County Master Gardener Association held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, December 14.
John Malock was named Master Gardener of the Year, a prestigious recognition voted by fellow Master Gardeners.
Ron Jackson was named Intern of the Year. Interns volunteer a set number of hours before becoming certified as a Master Gardener. Interns who completed intern requirements and graduated to certified Master Gardener status were: Lisa Alexander, Nancy Bruce, Vicky Domingue, Melissa Henson, Ron Jackson, Sue Krider, Kelly McDowell, and Cathy Reagan.
Class members who graduated to intern status were: Amy Johnson, Don Penner, and Terry Sanders.
Master Gardeners receive service pins after certain milestones. Sharon Barrett received a pin for 20 years of service. Margaret Dansby received a pin for 15 years of service. Judy Haldeman and Cherie Tanneberger were recognized for 10 years of service. Claudia Durham and John Maloch were awarded pins for five years of service. Rachel Bayless, Carl Beck, Cindy Beck, Cindy Carter, Rebecca Chapa, Rita “Honey” Hammond, Dub Hirst, Cindy Oliver, and Ellen Sokolovic were thanked for their 3 years of service.
Because of a glitch on receiving the pins, service pins were not awarded last year. Master Gardeners recognized this year for the number of service years completed in 2021 were: Elmer Belssner, Christy Warnock, and Beverly “Bev” Weidenfeller for 15 years; Linda Belssner, Jeanne Brown, Sara Drummond, Addie Matney, and Kathy Murphy-Boley for five years; Shery Damuth, Susan Skommesa, Sherry Sorrell, and Barbara Thompson for three years.
New officers were also installed. Officers for 2023 are: Susan Skommesa, President; Pat Calderon, Vice President Programs and Administration; Deb Pascoe, Vice President Member and Community Education; Lisa Alexander, Secretary; Barbara Thompson, Treasurer; Melissa Henson, Historian.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
