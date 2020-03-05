Henderson County Master Gardeners will be at the Keep Athens Beautiful Home and Garden Show on Saturday, March 7, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Henderson County Regional FairPark Complex, 3356 State Hwy 31 E, Athens. Master Gardeners will have several tables at the event and invite you to stop by.
One table features seed starting and will involve participants in a fun activity. In addition to gardeners, non-gardeners and children are welcome to come and learn about growing green beans in containers. A small success may be the catalyst for a lifelong hobby. Participants will take home seeds to grow at home, with optimal planting dates listed.
Another table’s media will concentrate on nutrients, soil, and compost. Soil test kits will be available. It is important that gardeners test their soil before adding fertilizers. Since nutrient content is not apparent, testing is the only way gardeners have of making certain the fertilizers they add are of benefit with the proper ratio of components. An abundance of phosphorous can actually be harmful, while a deficit in any nutrient can cause serious plant deformities. The soil pH will also be reported with the soil test results, which is beneficial information in growing numerous plants.
When visiting the booth, be certain to sign up for the free Master Gardener newsletter, The Inside Dirt, delivered by email which dispenses timely gardening information. It also informs you of future presentations by Master Gardeners (most which are free), other opportunities for learning about horticulture, and details of the upcoming Plant Sale on April 25.
Master Gardeners will be happy to answer any question you may have regarding your garden. A guidebook specific to gardening in East Texas will also be available for purchase. The book lists chores and planting dates and has room for the gardener to add individualized notes or photos. Master Gardeners look forward to visiting with you.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.-
