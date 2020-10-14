Henderson County Master Gardeners will be at the Athens Farmers Market at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your questions on both vegetable and ornamental plantings. Plants will also be offered for sale.
Now that the weather has cooled, it has been a joy to wander the landscape and take note of what is blooming and which areas need to be improved. While the red spider lilies and oxblood lilies have just finished blooming, my lantana is covered with butterflies. No matter the color, whether it is bush or trailing, butterflies appreciate the nectar buffet offered late in the season.
New to my garden is Ti Plant (Cordyline). I appreciate the colorful foliage and interesting form. Yuccas also lend an exotic feel to the garden with their spiky foliage. Red yucca is extra delightful when it blooms.
For color all summer, Bougainvilla takes the heat and comes in several colors. I have used pots of Bougainvilla to add interest to an all-green area. It overwinters well in the garage. Aloe vera will also overwinter indoors or in a garage when temperatures drop very low. It makes a soothing gel to place on minor scrapes and burns.
As your landscape begins blooming again, make a list or draw a sketch of plants you would like to add and where to place them. Autumn is the perfect time to plant many shrubs, bulbs, and perennials. All the plants listed above, along with many others, will be available at the Master Gardener booth.
With cooler temperatures arriving, there are still some vegetables you can plant now to eat this winter. Come by the Master Gardener booth and say hello, ask questions, get advice, or just talk about your garden.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
