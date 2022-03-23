Again this year, the Henderson County Master Gardener Association Plant Sale will have online shopping and drive-thru pick-up. Shop to support free community programs and refresh your garden.
Proceeds from the Plant Sale help fund free horticultural programs in our communities. Access the online sale beginning Friday, April 8 and ending Friday, April 15. Pick up your plants in Athens at Trinity Valley Community College Saturday, April 23. Pick up details and a map will follow.
Follow Plant Sale updates at txmg.org/hendersonmg/ or on their Facebook page. If you have questions, please submit them to the HCMGA plant sale email at hendersonmg.onlineshop@gmail.com or call Henderson County Extension Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 903-675-6130.
