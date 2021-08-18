Texas gardeners soon realize that, although Dutch tulips are beautiful, their return is unreliable in our warm climate. Many of these bulbs need to be treated by storing in a refrigerator or a similar cold area for a number of weeks. Sometimes the seller offers pre-chilled bulbs for planting.
Even though tulips will not bloom until early spring, they should be planted in late fall/early winter. So, now is the time to order them before suppliers run out of stock. If you are ordering tulips, consider trying something new.
There are several species of tulips that do not need the same amount of cold required as the Dutch tulip in order to rebloom. Most species tulips are daintier than the large Dutch tulips you are used to seeing, and most open their blooms instead of staying closed. Like Dutch tulips, they look best planted in masses. To improve their chances of returning, do not remove foliage until it is completely browned and make certain you plant the bulbs in well-draining soil.
Tulipa clusiana, commonly known as lady tulip, is native to Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, and grows in zones three through nine. The most popular cultivar of this species is ‘Lady Jane.’ Lady Jane has pink outer petals, but the petals inside are white, giving it a striped look. Although some sources say they may grow in zones seven better than zone eight, they are worth planting and hoping for success.
T. saxatilis, from Crete, grows in zones three through eight. A low-growing tulip, it opens fully and looks more like a crocus bloom than a Dutch tulip. Most of the T. saxatilis bulbs will be noticeable by a circle of yellow at its center. T. bakeri is being reclassified as T. saxatilis. They come in several colors, but ’Lilac Wonder’ is the most popular of its cultivars.
T. sylvestris, also known as the woodland tulip, blooms a bright yellow. The heads seem to nod on stems that refuse to stand up straight. This may delight or disappoint, depending upon your perspective. It grows in zones three through eight, and where this tulip is happy, it will naturalize. When it does, the bulbs settle deep into the soil, making them hard to remove.
Although ongoing reblooming success is not guaranteed, species tulips can be a conversation starter and a joy to see in the garden. With luck, they will return for years.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
