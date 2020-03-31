If you are searching for something to do at home, look into gardening. This is the perfect time to start a vegetable plot.
Although the opportunity for an early planting in March has passed, it is not too late to plant beans, whether you prefer bush or pole types. Bush beans grow shorter while pole beans need some type of support. You can fashion supports from almost anything — wire trellising and bamboo stakes tied with twine are probably the two most popular materials used. Although you may initially gravitate to bush beans in order to avoid erecting supports, Cornell University states “pole beans yield two to three times more than bush beans from the same space.”
Beans aside, you can plant corn, cucumber, cantaloupe, summer squash, and tomato plants now. It is also time to plant watermelon seeds for a luscious treat come July. Since it usually takes about 80 days for a watermelon seed to ripen to maturity, if you start seeds on or before April 15, you should be enjoying your own home-grown watermelons on July 4. What a celebration that would be!
During the first part of April, you can also plant eggplant, pepper plants, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, and winter squash. Sit back and wait until the last part of April before planting southern peas and okra.
For a more comprehensive list of vegetables to plant and their specific planting dates, along with an outline of garden chores by month, Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s gardening guide is available from the Ag Extension Office at the number below. While you have them on the phone, ask for a soil test kit so you will know exactly what type and amount of fertilizer to feed your growing vegetables.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
